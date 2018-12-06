Reviewing Telenav (TNAV) & PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR)

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telenav and PASSUR Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 0 2 0 3.00 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenav presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 146.67%. Given Telenav’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Risk & Volatility

Telenav has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenav and PASSUR Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $106.18 million 1.60 -$89.11 million ($1.95) -1.92 PASSUR Aerospace $13.87 million 0.71 -$3.52 million N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telenav.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -66.53% -115.32% -27.32% PASSUR Aerospace -53.91% -115.50% -42.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Telenav shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Telenav shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telenav beats PASSUR Aerospace on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Telenav GPS Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

