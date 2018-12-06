Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.80 ($120.70).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €81.00 ($94.19) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 52 week high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

