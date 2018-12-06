Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $351,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,262. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

USPH stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.05 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/rhumbline-advisers-boosts-holdings-in-u-s-physical-therapy-inc-usph.html.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.