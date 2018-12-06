Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.94 Million Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 430,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,486 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 977.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 284,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,910,000 after acquiring an additional 254,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,599,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,180,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of CommVault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $59,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $304,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVLT stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.43.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.08 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

