Richard D. Mcbee Buys 20,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPWH opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.28. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 193,456 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

