Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in General Motors (GM)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. CWM LLC increased its position in General Motors by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Barings LLC increased its position in General Motors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 91,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura dropped coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

