Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,012,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 124,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Summit Redstone cut Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.84.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,648.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,197,150. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

