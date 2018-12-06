Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,210 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashler Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 2,141,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,784,000 after acquiring an additional 384,901 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after acquiring an additional 107,058 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

STLD stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,002.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

