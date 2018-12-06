Riverhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisign by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Verisign by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 323,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,404,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $153.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.99. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

