Rockwell Automation (ROK) Insider Sells $2,358,833.40 in Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 13,420 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.77, for a total value of $2,358,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,994 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,865.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.24. The company had a trading volume of 125,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 62,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.8% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

