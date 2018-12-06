Rockwell Automation (ROK) SVP Sells $625,158.75 in Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $625,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ROK traded down $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $167.24. 125,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,970. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $209.38.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 724,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,844,000 after buying an additional 117,816 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/rockwell-automation-rok-svp-sells-625158-75-in-stock.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.