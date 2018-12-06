Rogers Sugar (RSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.79

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 70039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.489999994886957 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers white and cubes granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, steva, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

