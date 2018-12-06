Roku (ROKU) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.78. 4,271,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,866,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 421,549 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $29,883,608.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 125,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $7,776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,489 shares of company stock valued at $55,135,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Roku from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roku from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roku to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 3.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,405,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,330,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,227,000 after purchasing an additional 85,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roku by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

