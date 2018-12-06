Ronald James Assaf Sells 3,333 Shares of KEMET Co. (KEM) Stock

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $71,292.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ronald James Assaf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $72,759.39.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of KEMET stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $61,327.20.

Shares of NYSE:KEM opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.60. KEMET Co. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.18%. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KEMET’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEM shares. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on KEMET in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KEMET by 2,554.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KEMET by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in KEMET during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KEMET by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in KEMET during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

