Roots (ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roots from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roots from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Roots from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. CSFB decreased their target price on Roots from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Roots from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.06.

Shares of TSE:ROOT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,504. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

