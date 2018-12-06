Roots (ROOT) Shares Down 19.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) fell 19.8% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00. The company traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.64. 286,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 111,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.54.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Roots Company Profile (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

