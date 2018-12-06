Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Holdings Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $50,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,033,000 after buying an additional 73,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,008,000 after buying an additional 134,469 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,203,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,471,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,073,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,307,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.08.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $176,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,599,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $286,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,780.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $689,375 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $286.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $252.23 and a twelve month high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

