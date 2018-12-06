Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $27,774,242.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,182,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,256 shares of company stock worth $43,588,422 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

