Rotork (ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 296 at Morgan Stanley

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 296 ($3.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROR. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rotork to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

ROR opened at GBX 235.10 ($3.07) on Wednesday. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 221.30 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,641.71). Also, insider Jonathan Davis bought 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £1,435.62 ($1,875.89).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

