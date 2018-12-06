Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give easyJet (EZJ) a GBX 1,600 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,059 ($26.90) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,538.76 ($20.11).

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,100 ($14.37). 2,304,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, with a total value of £147,420 ($192,630.34). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,036 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,265.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

