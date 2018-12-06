Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Greene King (GNK)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNK. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Greene King from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 574.44 ($7.51).

Shares of LON:GNK opened at GBX 530 ($6.93) on Tuesday. Greene King has a 1 year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

