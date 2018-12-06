Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) PT Raised to GBX 350 at Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.59% from the stock’s previous close.

RBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 313.73 ($4.10).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.83) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

In related news, insider Ross McEwan bought 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.