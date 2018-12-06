Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $208.50

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.73), with a volume of 12964469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.90).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 358 ($4.68) to GBX 341 ($4.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.92 ($4.06).

In other news, insider Ross McEwan purchased 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

