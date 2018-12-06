Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in El Pollo LoCo were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $112.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo LoCo Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of October 15, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

