Royce Global Value Trust (RGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.97

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.
In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $80,490 in the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 454,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 835,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RGT)
There is no company description available for Royce Global Value Trust.
