Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 39,692 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNCE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $398,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

CNCE stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 392.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Aldrich bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,214.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

