Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,338 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $62,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $78,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

