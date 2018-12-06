Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,286 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Shutterfly worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shutterfly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Shutterfly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shutterfly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Shutterfly by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

SFLY opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,023,038.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $182,843.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $182,843.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,175 shares of company stock worth $3,586,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SFLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Shutterfly in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

