Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,805 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $3,406,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,314,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 99 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $426.76 per share, with a total value of $42,249.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,542.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 249 shares of company stock valued at $102,233 and sold 15,161 shares valued at $6,522,257. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $412.12 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $488.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $401.89 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/russell-investments-group-ltd-sells-3805-shares-of-first-citizens-bancshares-inc-fcnca.html.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.