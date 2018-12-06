Safran (SAF) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €133.00 ($154.65) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Societe Generale set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €124.09 ($144.29).

Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Safran makes up 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

