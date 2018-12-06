SagaCoin (SAGA) Reaches Market Cap of $70,312.00

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. SagaCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,312.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SagaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, SagaCoin has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007937 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020802 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00274292 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00017757 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000763 BTC.

SagaCoin Profile

SagaCoin (SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 8,097,853 coins and its circulating supply is 5,997,853 coins. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin.

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SagaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

