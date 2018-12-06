Media stories about Sanne Group (LON:SNN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sanne Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 593 ($7.75) on Thursday. Sanne Group has a 1-year low of GBX 579 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 837 ($10.94).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sanne Group (SNN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.82” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/sanne-group-snn-earns-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-82.html.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.