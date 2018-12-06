Savara (SVRA) and Bayer (BAYRY) Head to Head Analysis

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bayer shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Savara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Savara and Bayer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bayer 0 1 4 0 2.80

Savara presently has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 217.54%. Given Savara’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Savara is more favorable than Bayer.

Dividends

Bayer pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Savara does not pay a dividend. Bayer pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Savara and Bayer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara $130,000.00 2,280.75 -$29.79 million ($1.76) -4.80 Bayer $39.55 billion 1.52 $8.29 billion $1.90 9.55

Bayer has higher revenue and earnings than Savara. Savara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Savara has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Savara and Bayer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -39.09% -28.79% Bayer 15.58% 14.31% 6.10%

Summary

Bayer beats Savara on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, and cosmetics in the dermatology, nutritional supplement, analgesic, digestive health, allergy, cold, foot care, and sun protection categories. The Crop Science segment offers crop protection products, seeds, non-agriculture pest control products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets products and solutions for the prevention and treatment of disease in companion and farm animals to vets, farmers, and pet-owners. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop cancer treatments, as well as Haplogen GmbH. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

