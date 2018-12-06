Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 692 ($9.04) and last traded at GBX 697 ($9.11), with a volume of 152861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709.50 ($9.27).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/savills-svs-hits-new-52-week-low-at-692-00.html.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, rural, residential, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.