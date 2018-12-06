Schaeffler AG (SHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.82 ($13.74).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €7.42 ($8.63) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.