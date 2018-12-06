Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

SLB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 284,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

