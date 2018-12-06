Schlumberger (SLB) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schlumberger has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3,884.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

