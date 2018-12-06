Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.71 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $178.57 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1 year low of $115.81 and a 1 year high of $189.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Tate sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $131,479.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,103.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

