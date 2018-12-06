Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 253.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 160,877 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,518 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,056,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,187,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 344,435 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,932,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,827,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of -0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $518.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.68 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

