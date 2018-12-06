Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54,504 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $59.81 on Thursday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,240,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $431,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,727 shares of company stock worth $16,507,946 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

