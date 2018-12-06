Science Applications International (SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.94. 393,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,801. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $93.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

