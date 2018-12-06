Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.48

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 4371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Get Seadrill Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $197.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 82.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 133.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/seadrill-partners-sdlp-hits-new-52-week-low-at-2-48.html.

About Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP)

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.