Secureworks (SCWX) Issues Earnings Results

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $133.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,335. Secureworks has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks in the third quarter valued at $331,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCWX has been the subject of several research reports. First Analysis cut Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secureworks from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Secureworks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

WARNING: “Secureworks (SCWX) Issues Earnings Results” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/secureworks-scwx-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.