Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $1.81 Million Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. State Street makes up about 1.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in State Street by 40.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in State Street by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,497 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 456.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1,216.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,078,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,384,000 after purchasing an additional 996,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $64.82. 983,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,146. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

