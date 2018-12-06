Selfiecoin (SLFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Selfiecoin (CURRENCY:SLFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Selfiecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfiecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Selfiecoin has a total market capitalization of $8,322.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Selfiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfiecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.02762929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00138370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00178768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.09646631 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Selfiecoin

Selfiecoin’s total supply is 107,829,281 coins. Selfiecoin’s official Twitter account is @selfie_coin.

Buying and Selling Selfiecoin

Selfiecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfiecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfiecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfiecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfiecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfiecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.