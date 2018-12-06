Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Position Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

SNH opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

