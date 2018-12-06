Senvion (SEN) Given a €4.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €4.30 ($5.00) target price on Senvion (ETR:SEN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEN. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Senvion and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.70 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Senvion and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of Senvion stock opened at €3.26 ($3.78) on Wednesday. Senvion has a 12-month low of €8.37 ($9.73) and a 12-month high of €15.05 ($17.50).

Senvion Company Profile

Senvion SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, installs, erects, and sells onshore and offshore wind energy turbines. Its product portfolio comprises wind turbines with nominal powers of 2.0 to 6.33 megawatts; and rotor diameters ranging between 82 and 152 meters. The company also develops and provides turnkey wind farms; and provides clients with project-specific solutions in the areas of foundation construction, transport, and installation, as well as service and maintenance.

