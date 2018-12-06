Seth J. Kalvert Sells 15,653 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Stock

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,019,636.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,636.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,247. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 130.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,354 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10,215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 341,728 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

