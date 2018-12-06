SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.40. 14,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $127.79 and a 12 month high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/sevenbridge-financial-group-llc-lowers-holdings-in-norfolk-southern-corp-nsc.html.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.