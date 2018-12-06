SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 888,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 310.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 391.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 361.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMG shares. ValuEngine raised KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Fraser Mackenzie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Gabelli lowered KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE KMG opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

